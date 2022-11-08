PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Now Covered by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEPGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $180.21 on Friday. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $183.58. The firm has a market cap of $248.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.58 and a 200 day moving average of $170.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its position in PepsiCo by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

