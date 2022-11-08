Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in NVR were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,546,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of NVR by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 44,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NVR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,787,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NVR by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,582.00.

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,774 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,204 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,137.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4,116.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,223.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

