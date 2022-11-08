Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Macquarie lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio Stock Performance

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $317.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.51.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.