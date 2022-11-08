Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Position Lowered by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 85,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,448,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after acquiring an additional 114,734 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 703,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 46,065 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $3,541,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price target on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,316.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,124,027. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.