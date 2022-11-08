PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,764 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 34.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.