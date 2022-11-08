PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.75 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$21.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$12.75 and a 1-year high of C$22.06.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$154.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 36.29%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

