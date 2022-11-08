ProFrac (ACDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect ProFrac to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProFrac Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ACDC stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63. ProFrac has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $26.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp. is an energy services company providing hydraulic fracturing, completion services and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. ProFrac Holding Corp.

