Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Guggenheim

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim to $67.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,226,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,975,982,000 after purchasing an additional 582,339 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,006 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,071,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,197,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

