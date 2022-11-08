PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Position Decreased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,581 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $64,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.