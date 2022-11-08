Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Vista Outdoor Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) – B. Riley raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Vista Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 4.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $25.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 27.1% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.