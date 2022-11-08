Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Issued By William Blair

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peloton Interactive in a report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Peloton Interactive’s current full-year earnings is ($2.12) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.24.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $9.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $54.94.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 92.19% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

