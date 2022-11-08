Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/3/2022 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/25/2022 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2022 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/21/2022 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2022 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/9/2022 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.17 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.