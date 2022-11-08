Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/3/2022 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2022 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/21/2022 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/9/2022 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.17 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,199,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,483,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,488,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after acquiring an additional 218,895 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

