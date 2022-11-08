Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bread Financial (BFH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bread Financial (NYSE: BFH) in the last few weeks:

10/28/2022 – Bread Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Bread Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Bread Financial had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Bread Financial was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

10/25/2022 – Bread Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Bread Financial is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Bread Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Bread Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens to $64.00.

Bread Financial Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $80.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.17). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $15,118,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,990,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,666,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,391,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,098,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

