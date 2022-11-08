Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bread Financial (BFH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bread Financial (NYSE: BFH) in the last few weeks:
- 10/28/2022 – Bread Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – Bread Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – Bread Financial had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2022 – Bread Financial was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 10/25/2022 – Bread Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/6/2022 – Bread Financial is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/5/2022 – Bread Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2022 – Bread Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens to $64.00.
Bread Financial Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $80.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.17). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.
Bread Financial Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $15,118,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,990,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,666,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,391,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,098,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bread Financial (BFH)
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.