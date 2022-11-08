Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives GBX 729 Average PT from Analysts

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 643.50 ($7.41).

RDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 784 ($9.03) to GBX 499 ($5.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Redrow to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Redrow to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($11.51) to GBX 510 ($5.87) in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Redrow Stock Performance

LON:RDW opened at GBX 433.40 ($4.99) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 440.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 496.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 774.39. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 367.40 ($4.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 717.80 ($8.26).

Redrow Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Redrow’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($5.77), for a total value of £30,561 ($35,188.26). In related news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 6,100 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($5.77), for a total value of £30,561 ($35,188.26). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 423 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £48,645 ($56,010.36).

About Redrow

(Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

