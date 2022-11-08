Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Regency Centers by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Regency Centers by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of REG opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 94.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.