Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 140,712 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Regions Financial worth $23,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 5,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

RF stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

