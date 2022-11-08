Research Solutions (RSSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Research Solutions to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

RSSS stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 0.42. Research Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Solutions

About Research Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Research Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Research Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Rating ) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Research Solutions worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

Featured Articles

