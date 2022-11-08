Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $63.00 at Cowen

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its target price raised by Cowen from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QSR. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.74.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,576,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,194,262,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,912,000 after purchasing an additional 595,536 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,508 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,821,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after acquiring an additional 257,217 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,563,000 after acquiring an additional 646,644 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

