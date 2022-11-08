Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rheinmetall from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rheinmetall from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.80.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall Stock Up 2.6 %

RNMBY opened at $31.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.99. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall ( OTCMKTS:RNMBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.