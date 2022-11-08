Robert W. Baird Cuts European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target to $18.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EWCZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center Trading Down 3.6 %

EWCZ stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $878.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57.

Institutional Trading of European Wax Center

About European Wax Center

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in European Wax Center by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,082,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 329,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.