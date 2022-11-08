Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Roku by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.60.

Roku Trading Up 1.6 %

Roku Profile

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $285.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.30.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

