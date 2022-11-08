Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after buying an additional 1,063,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,193,000 after buying an additional 57,260 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 28.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $424,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.8 %

ROST opened at $93.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $123.36.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.78.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.