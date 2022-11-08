Royal Bank of Canada Increases Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $145.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.20.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $142.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.79 and its 200-day moving average is $123.78. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $148.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.