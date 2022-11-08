Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

