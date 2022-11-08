Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Trading Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $17.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $588.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $24.93.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Dividend Announcement

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Institutional Trading of Ruth’s Hospitality Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 99.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 52.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 54.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 48,516 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 574,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

