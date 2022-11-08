RXO (NYSE:RXO) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $16.55 on Friday. RXO has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

