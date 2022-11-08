RXO (NYSE:RXO) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company.
RXO Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $16.55 on Friday. RXO has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50.
RXO Company Profile
RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RXO (RXO)
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.