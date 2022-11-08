Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €21.00 ($21.00) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €17.70 ($17.70) in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.87.

RYAAY opened at $71.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.15. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.47. Ryanair has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the third quarter worth $2,122,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

