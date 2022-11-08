Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €21.00 ($21.00) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €17.70 ($17.70) in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.87.
Ryanair Trading Up 3.3 %
RYAAY opened at $71.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.15. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.47. Ryanair has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Institutional Trading of Ryanair
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryanair (RYAAY)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.