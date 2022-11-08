Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives $36.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

SAPIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Saputo Price Performance

SAPIF stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. Saputo has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

