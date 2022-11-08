Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

