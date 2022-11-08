Science 37 (SNCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. Science 37 had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. On average, analysts expect Science 37 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Science 37 Stock Performance

SNCE opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. Science 37 has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Science 37

Several analysts have issued reports on SNCE shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Science 37 from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Science 37 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Science 37 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

See Also

