Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 8,500 Shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,375,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PINK opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Simplify Health Care ETF has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $29.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03.

