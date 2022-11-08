Scotia Capital Inc. Has $373,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Clorox by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 144.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

