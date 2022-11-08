Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 145,701 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,701 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 44,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 59,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS PFFD opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77.

