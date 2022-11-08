Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 21,019 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,447 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,019 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 262.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($26.60) to GBX 2,330 ($26.83) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.18) to GBX 2,050 ($23.60) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.33) to GBX 2,250 ($25.91) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.5 %

BHP Group Increases Dividend

BHP Group stock opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

