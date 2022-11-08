Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 417 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 36.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.