Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 459 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,783 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,573 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,440,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $819,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,707,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.15. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

