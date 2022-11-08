Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 4,915 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,412 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of HP by 32.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of HP by 52.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of HP by 9.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after acquiring an additional 53,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of HP by 42.7% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

HP Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.93. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.