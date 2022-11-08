Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 738 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 122,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.03. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $76.09 and a 52-week high of $109.85.

