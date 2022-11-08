Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.60% of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PUI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $993,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,613,000.
Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Price Performance
Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $38.34.
About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).
