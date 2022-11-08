Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Receives $66.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCOTF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Scout24 from €58.00 ($58.00) to €57.00 ($57.00) in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Scout24 from €72.00 ($72.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Scout24 from €73.00 ($73.00) to €75.00 ($75.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Scout24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Scout24 from €69.00 ($69.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Scout24 Price Performance

Scout24 stock opened at $61.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58. Scout24 has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

