SEA (SE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SEA to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.00. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.51. SEA has a 12 month low of $42.71 and a 12 month high of $363.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in SEA by 92.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,408 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 18.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,321,981 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $397,940,000 after buying an additional 514,856 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SEA by 128.0% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. lifted its stake in SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after buying an additional 179,821 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 46.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $176,360,000 after buying an additional 466,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SE. Barclays dropped their price target on SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. China Renaissance lowered their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.06.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.