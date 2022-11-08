Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,980.00.

STRNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,800 ($32.24) to GBX 2,680 ($30.86) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Investec raised Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Severn Trent from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $29.97 on Thursday. Severn Trent has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $42.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

