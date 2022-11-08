Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHAK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $91.36.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Shake Shack by 122.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 24.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

