Sientra (SIEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Sientra to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 68.28% and a negative return on equity of 346.56%. On average, analysts expect Sientra to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sientra Stock Performance
SIEN stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sientra has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,649 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sientra Company Profile
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
