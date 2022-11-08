Sientra (SIEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Sientra to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 68.28% and a negative return on equity of 346.56%. On average, analysts expect Sientra to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sientra Stock Performance

SIEN stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sientra has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIEN. William Blair downgraded Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sientra in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Sientra to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,649 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

See Also

