Silver Spike Investment (SSIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. On average, analysts expect Silver Spike Investment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSIC opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. Silver Spike Investment has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:SSIC Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Silver Spike Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

