SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 464.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,708 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 54.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,079,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,953,000 after purchasing an additional 731,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after buying an additional 419,067 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 933.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 273,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,419,000 after acquiring an additional 247,360 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $17,338,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 204,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.311 dividend. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -286.92%.

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

