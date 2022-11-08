SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

SM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $48.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.72. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $54.97.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.