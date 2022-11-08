Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNPO shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Snap One from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Snap One from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Snap One

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap One by 29.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 204,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap One by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 154,841 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap One by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 537,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 64,823 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the second quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap One by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 29,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ SNPO opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $766.14 million, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.61. Snap One has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.65 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap One



Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Featured Stories

