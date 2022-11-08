Solo Brands (DTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.06 million. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Solo Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Solo Brands Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:DTC opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.80. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Solo Brands by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after buying an additional 167,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Solo Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Solo Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 945,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Solo Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Solo Brands by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 332,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 122,538 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Solo Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Solo Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

