SoundHound AI (SOUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. On average, analysts expect SoundHound AI to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SOUN opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.11. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,190,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,195.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,140 shares of company stock worth $135,480.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

