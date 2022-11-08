SoundHound AI (SOUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. On average, analysts expect SoundHound AI to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SoundHound AI Trading Down 5.7 %
SOUN opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.11. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.
Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000.
About SoundHound AI
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoundHound AI (SOUN)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.